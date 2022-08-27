Police seek info on missing woman

Aug. 27—Meadville Police Department is seeking information on a missing Meadville woman who was last seen in Edinboro earlier this month.

Debra Sue Daniel, 67, a resident of the Holland Towers apartment complex on Market Street was reported missing by out-of-state relatives Wednesday, Assistant Chief of Police Michael Stefanucci said Friday.

However, Daniel's last known sighting was around noon Aug. 15 when Daniel was seen leaving Edinboro Manor, Stefanucci confirmed. Edinboro Manor is a nursing home at 419 Waterford St., Edinboro.

Family members told police Daniel would walk much of the way and may have hitched a ride.

Daniel is described by police as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and "dirty" blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts is asked to contact Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100.