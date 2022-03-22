Police seek motive in deadly Sweden school attack
A Swedish high school student arrested on suspicion of killing two teachers in the southern city of Malmo on Monday was not previously known to police and his motive was still unclear, the Malmo police chief said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murdering two women in their 50s at his school in Malmo. Around 50 students were at the school at the time of the attack but nobody else was hurt, according to police.
Two women were killed at a leading Swedish school on Monday as an 18-year-old suspected knifeman was arrested.
Over 50 students who were in school at that time are uninjured
Swedish police say two women in their 50s were killed by a student at a high school
