Police seek motive in man's killing

Jan. 26—HIGH POINT — Police have not identified suspects or a motive for shootings a week ago that killed a 20-year-old man and severely injured a 48-year-old woman, police said Tuesday.

Kevin Trystan-Chance Robinson of W. Hartley Drive and Kimberly Carol Williams of Shadow Valley Road were shot while in a vehicle about 7:15 p.m. Jan. 19 outside an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road in west High Point near the Guilford-Davidson County line, according to a High Point Police Department incident report. Officers arrived to find Williams hanging out of the car in the roadway, and Robinson inside the car.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Williams had several gunshot wounds and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where she initially was in critical condition. She was in stable condition on Tuesday, Capt. Patrick O'Toole said.

Robinson's death was the first homicide recorded in the city this year.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul