Police seek Up North Pride sign thief

Jun. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department requested the community's help in solving the recent theft of an Up North Pride sign.

The theft was reported June 3, according to TCPD's LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer Krista Fryczynski. On Thursday afternoon, it was still an active investigation.

According to photos provided by the police department, the blue-jeans-clad suspect jumped out of a white car to take the sign. The theft was captured by a residential camera.

Fryczynski said this is the first case of theft involving LGBTQ+ signs reported during this year's Pride Month, annually observed in June.

"These incidents do occur throughout the year though," she said.

"The Traverse City Police Department will always stand and support all citizens, including the LGBTQ+ both in our community and within our department," the police agency said in a statement on social media Wednesday.

A suspect in the case could potentially face larceny charges, according to TCPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Fryczynski at kfryczynski@traversecitymi.gov.