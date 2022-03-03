Police seek other potential victims after stalking arrest of former pizza delivery driver

Police are looking for additional potential victims after arresting a former delivery driver for suspected stalking and attempting to enter the home of a customer in multiple separate incidents.

Investigators believe the man made inappropriate contact with children of customers he delivered food to on multiple occasions. Police also believe the man sexually assaulted an acquaintance in a separate incident, according to a news release from Fort Collins police.

Police first received a call from a Domino's Pizza store manager Feb. 7 to report a customer's concern about a former delivery driver.

Investigators say the man delivered pizza to the customer's home at the Village Garden Apartments twice in December: Dec. 6 and Dec. 22. The family's preteen daughter answered the door on Dec. 6. On Dec. 22, the family's younger daughter answered the door. According to investigators, the man asked if the girl's parents were home, asked for a hug and picked her up. Police say he also left a note with the child with his contact information offering babysitting services.

Police say the man came back to the house in plain clothes — not in a work uniform — on Feb. 7, and the family's younger daughter answered the door. Police say the man asked if the girl's parents were home and if he could come in to use the bathroom, but she refused, shut the door and locked it.

After the door was closed, there were several more knocks on the door, and the preteen daughter told investigators she saw the door handle moving as if someone was trying to open it a short time after Warren appeared.

The family called Domino's to report this behavior, but found out the man, identified by police as 21-year-old Cyrus Warren, had quit on Dec. 23. He had started working at Domino's Oct. 31, according to police.

Police say they are also investigating a Dec. 23 sexual assault they believe involves Warren but is not connected to his role as a delivery driver. An adult woman told police Warren, who she described as an acquaintance, had asked to hang out, but drove them to a secluded area instead of to an agreed upon location and sexually assaulted her, according to the news release.

Warren was arrested on Feb. 23 in connection to both situations and is facing three felony charges, according to court records: stalking, attempted trespassing and sexual assault. He remains in custody at the Larimer County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Cyrus Warren

“This suspect has shown a disturbing pattern of behavior, and we won't stop until every victim has the opportunity to seek justice,” Assistant Chief Tim Doran said in the news release. “I am extremely grateful for the proactive and ongoing support of the Domino’s staff. Even though Warren no longer worked for them, they immediately reported the customer’s concerns to law enforcement and have continued working with us to ensure the safety of our community.”

Police are searching for any other potential victims or anyone with information about these cases. People can contact Det. Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645 or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

