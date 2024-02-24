Police seek man wanted on murder charge in death of Campbellsville University student

A Campbellsville University student died after being found unresponsive in his dorm room early Saturday, and law enforcement in Taylor County are looking for a man who police said will be charged with murder.

The student, Josiah Malachi Kilman, 18, was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Taylor County Coroner Daniel Cook, the Campbellsville Police Department said in a news release. Police said they were called to the campus at 12:43 a.m. Saturday.

Kilman’s cause of death has not been determined, Campbellsville University said in a news release Saturday morning. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy, police said in their release.

Campbellsville police said in an update Saturday afternoon that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Charles E. Escalara, 21, charging him with murder. Escalara is a university student, Campbellsville University said in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

Escalara was last seen in the parking lot of Lowe’s in Campbellsville. Campbellsville police said they, along with Kentucky State Police, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, were working to find him.

Police said he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white hooded shirt and gray toboggan, gray sweatpants and yellowish work boots, and he carried a dark backpack, police said.

Police said anyone who sees Escalara or knows where he is should not approach him but should call 911.

While the university said city police “have not identified a continued threat to students,” the university said Saturday morning that out of “an abundance of caution,” it was encouraging students and people who live around campus to take added safety precautions.

“Secure your residences, secure vehicles, and increase awareness of your surroundings,” the release stated.

The university canceled all sports and other events Saturday and invited students to gather in Ransdell Chapel to pray. The school said its counseling center was open, with counselors available to talk with students in need of support.

“Campbellsville University is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken,” University President Joseph Hopkins said in a statement. “During this devastating time, the continued safety of our students and the residents of our community are our primary concern. With consultation from local law enforcement, we will continue to implement every measure necessary to protect and support students and our community.”

Kilman is listed as a freshman from Montana on the Campbellsville University men’s wrestling roster for this school year.

This is a developing story and may be updated.