Police seek person of interest in sexual assault at MBTA station

Police are looking to identify a man in connection with a sexual assault investigation at an MBTA stop.

The assault was reported around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Tufts Medical station. Transit Police say the man is a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

