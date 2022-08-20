Police seek person of interest in ‘upskirting’ at MBTA South Station
Transit Police are looking for a person in connection with an “upskirting” investigation at South Station.
Police say the incident happened in the bus terminal around 7 a.m. Aug. 17.
The person pictured is a “subject of interest,” according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
