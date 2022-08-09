Police seek person of interest in weekend shooting in downtown Morgantown

Aug. 9—The Morgantown Police Department is looking for a person of interest from a weekend shooting in downtown Morgantown.

Law enforcement responded to a shots-heard on Wall Street at about 2:26 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, according to a Monday press release.

The shooting allegedly occurred in the area of Pryzm and Vice Versa nightclubs, according to social media posts made by people who were in the area.

Police said they were able to detain and question several individuals on scene and detectives are following up on evidence as they continue investigating the incident.

It is unclear whether anyone was shot or injured.

MPD officials said they are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individual pictured or any additional information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

