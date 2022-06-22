Police seek persons of interest after woman sexually assaulted, officials say

Police are looking for persons of interest after a person was sexually assaulted.

On Nov. 7, 2021, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a forcible sodomy call in the 300 block of West Raines Road. around 2 a.m.

Officers located the victim who told police she was sexually assaulted, a release said.

According to police, the persons of interest are said to be a part of a motorcycle club.

Anyone with information about this alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: