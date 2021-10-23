Police seek possible abuse victims at Bronx day care following molestation arrest

Police are searching for children who may have been molested at a Bronx day care after a local man was arrested on charges of abuse at the childcare center, police said.

Persido Boyer, 67, was hit on Wednesday with an array of charges - criminal sex acts, sex abuse, forcible touching and acting in a manner injurious to a child, they said.

Boyer is suspected of abusing at least two children at the Growing Up Day Care on Monroe Ave. near E. 173rd St. in Claremont, police said. The children were younger than 11 years old.

Police believe Boyer had family who worked at the childcare center and allowed him to spend time there, sources said.

At least one child came forward and accused Boyer of abusing them sometime between January 2018 and April 2021, authorities said.

Police are looking for other children who also may have been molested at the Growing Up center, they said.

The day care, which was operating legally out of an apartment, has closed down, cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.