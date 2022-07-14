Police seek potential victims of Lexington man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Midlands man was recently charged with sexually assaulting a girl, and the Lexington Police Department said it thinks more children may be victims.

On Monday, Michael Bruce Worthy was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Lexington County court records show.

During an interview, the 32-year-old Lexington resident admitted to sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl, police said in a Wednesday night news release.

Worthy was at the home of a family friend Monday when he sexually assaulted the child, according to a release.

Lexington police arrested Michael Worthy for sexually assaulting a teenager, and think there may be more children who were victims and ask them to come forward.

Worthy was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center, police said. On Tuesday, bond was set at $75,000 and Worthy is no longer listed on the jail’s inmate roster.

Part of his bond included having no contact with the victim, the victim’s family, or anyone under the age of 18, according to the release.

Based on the investigation, police said they are concerned more juveniles may have been sexually assaulted by Worthy.

Anyone with information about this or any other incident, or anyone who needs to report any unlawful sexual conduct involving Worthy, is asked to contact police at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.