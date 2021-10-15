Police seek public’s help after arson at Manchester home

Manchester police investigating a recent arson that endangered the lives of three people are seeking the public’s help.

Early Wednesday, a person broke into a home, poured gasoline and lighter fluid throughout the first floor and lit a fire, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. The blaze threatened the lives of three people inside the home, including a teenager and a toddler, Shea said.

Police believe the person used a yellow, 5-quart Pennzoil motor oil container to pour accelerant throughout the house, and that the person may have filled the container with gasoline at a local gas station.

Anyone with information that may relate to the fire may contact Det. Claire Hearn at 860-645-5549.

