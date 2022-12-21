Police seek public’s help capturing two men wanted in smoke shop shooting death in Fresno

Fresno police are seeking the public’s help to locate two murder suspects that investigators say were involved in a fatal shooting last week at a central Fresno smoke shop.

Fresno police suspect 20-year-old Tishawn Thorton and 16-year-old Sircharles Bradshaw for shooting and killing a man in his 20s last week and injuring a teenager.

Joseph Riley, 26, and his 19-year-old brother were both shot at the Superior Smoke Shop on North Blackstone Avenue on Dec. 13. Riley was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim survived his injury.

Joseph Riley, 26, was killed when he was shot entering a smoke shop in Fresno on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, police said.

Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes said security footage from inside the smoke shop showed three men walk into the store, two armed with handguns. They saw the victims arrive in a car, and two in the first group pulled out handguns. When one victim entered, he was immediately hit by gunfire. The suspects then walked out of the store, and it appears they began firing at the second victim.

Police obtained arrest warrants for both Thorton and Bradshaw for suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking the public for help finding the two suspects. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.