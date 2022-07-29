Police seek the public’s help finding 47-year-old Olathe man missing since Wednesday

Olathe police are asking the public to help find a 47-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday.

Jeffrey K. Rauenzahn was last seen leaving his Olathe home in a four-door black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a utility box in the bed of the vehicle. His license plate is personalized with the tag: RDGCRFT, according to Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman with the police department.

Authorities say he was wearing a light colored short-sleeve shirt with buttons, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Rauenzahn is six feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown and gray hair, and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.