Police seek public’s help in finding two missing 13-year-old boys from Roslindale

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing 13-year-old boys from Roslindale who were last seen on Wednesday.

Investigators believe that the two boys may be together at this time, police said.

Karlz Charles was last seen at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving his home on Manning Street, police said. Karlz was last seen wearing a black shirt, black or yellow or red pants, white socks and black shoes. He does not have a history of running away, police said.

Jonathan Gomez was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving his residence on Maynard Street, police said. Jonathan was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and carrying a yellow backpack. Jonathan has run away in the past, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the boys’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-5607.

You may also share information anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

