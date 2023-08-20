Police seek public’s help in finding suspect in gas station robbery in Manchester, NH

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect involved in a gas station robbery on Londonderry Turnpike.

On Friday, at approximately 9:30 p.m. , Manchester Police responded to the Gulf Gas Station at 219 Londonderry Turnpike for a reported robbery.

The clerk told police that a man walked into the gas station and demanded money. He told officers the suspect had what appeared to be a box cutter in his hand with the blade partially exposed.

Once the suspect got cash and cigarettes, he headed toward Wellington Road, police said.

Police conducted a K9 search and also put a drone up but the suspect was not found.

The man was described as Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt with an insignia on the back, black sweatpants, and a black cloth that resembled a bandana over his face.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this robbery should call Detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

