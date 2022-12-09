Police seek public’s help ID’ing vehicle involved in fatal East St. Louis hit-and-run

The Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police Department are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle they believe to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The vehicle is described as a silver sedan, possibly a 2011–2016 Chevrolet Cruze. It would have front end and driver’s side damage to include damage to the driver’s side mirror, according to a state police release.

Authorities say Joshua Lee Holman 42, of Fox Chase Drive in Arnold, Missouri was struck and killed while he had been walking near Illinois 157 and Church Lane on Nov. 27. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye said Homan was pronounced dead at 4:25 a.m.

It took several days to find Homan’s identity since he was not carrying any ID, police said at the time. The investigation is going ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371- 8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.