Police seek public’s help to identify SoCal bike burglars

Irwindale police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men who were involved in a burglary that occurred on Monday, August 28.

Five masked suspects ransacked Irwindale Cycles located on Arrow Highway in the early morning and escaped with around $40,000 worth of merchandise. Some of the stolen bikes include Bianchis, which cost over $1,700 each, along with other high-end brands, the owners said.

Just hours after the burglary, photos sent to Christel Sayegh, who is a loyal customer of the bike shop, by another customer showed two men riding the Metro A-Line with several brand-new, expensive bikes from Irwindale Cycles with price tags still attached. One of the price tags labeled the bike as a Bianchi Vi Nirone priced at $1,799. The photos were taken around 5:30 a.m. as the men exited the train at the Memorial Park station in Pasadena.

The suspects are both described as adult Hispanic males with dark hair, approximately 5’6 to 5’8, weighing 165-185 pounds. One suspect was wearing a gray Raiders hat, gray polo-style shirt, dark jeans, and black and white Vans tennis shoes. The other suspect was wearing a plaid button down shirt, gray pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or the suspects is urged to contact the Irwindale Police Department at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

