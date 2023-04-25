Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in sexual assault of MIT student

Police are looking to the public for help in identifying a male suspect who sexually assaulted an MIT student in Boston over the weekend.

The student reported she was attacked from behind while entering her residence through the rear alley of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at 515 Beacon St. in Boston at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

According to police, the suspect initially approached the student on a bicycle and asked for food. As she went to enter her residence, the suspect groped her from behind and then followed her into the residence, where he further assaulted her, police said.

The student fought off the perpetrator and called 911, police said. The suspect fled on a bicycle.

Police described the suspect as a possibly Middle Eastern male, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium to heavy build, having dark curly hair and facial hair, possibly a goatee, and wearing a navy-blue shirt with tie-dye design and black baggy sweatpants with two white stripes. The suspect reportedly spoke English with an accent and also spoke in another language.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

