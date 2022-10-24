Police seek public’s help identifying man in connection to sexual assault in Jamaica Plain

The Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated sexual assault and home invasion on Monday afternoon.

The alleged assault and invasion happened at a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around 12 p.m., police said.

The suspect, depicted below, is described as a black male in his 40′s, over 6 feet in height, wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses, according to police.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

