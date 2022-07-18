Police seek public help in locating persons of interest related to Chambersburg shooting

The Chambersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding two people believed to be connected to a July 12 shooting that killed a dog and left bullet holes in a building and two cars.

Kaywan Dean Johnson and Hailey Ann Mia Torres might have information regarding the apparent drive-by about 12:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg Police said on the department's Crimewatch website.

Torrres is believed to be driving a gray 2018 Kia Forte, with Pennsylvania registration LLR-2358. Police said that these individuals are not necessarily suspects at this time and are being sought to provide information.

Police said that as of Monday morning the case is still under investigation and that no arrests have been made.

The blue 2006 Infinity FX SUV that drove past a residence and multiple shots were fired, striking two vehicles and a house, has since been recovered by police.

One residence was occupied by an individual, who was not hurt, police said. It is not clear whether the dog that was killed was at the residence hit by gunfire.

However, police said the shooting "is an isolated incident between the parties involved."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd.

