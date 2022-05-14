Police seek public’s help in locating missing man in Billerica

Boston 25 News Staff
Multiple agencies continue their search for a missing man from Billerica, who police said went missing Thursday night.

State Police, Northeastern Massachusetts Enforcement Council, and Billerica Police are out Saturday morning searching for 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night, officials said.

In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar and is currently off his medication so he may be in a ‘manic state.’

According to police Anderson walked away from his home with only $70 in cash but no credit or debit cards.

Anderson’s family told police that he has walked away in the past, and even in one instance, got on a train and walked around Boston before returning home.

This is an active investigation and if anyone has any information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts please contact the Billerica Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

