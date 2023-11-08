Police seek public’s help to find missing Hesperia woman last seen in Pomona

Sheriff's investigators seek the public's help to find missing Sherry Smith, 73, of Hesperia, who was last seen in Pomona nearly two weeks ago.

Sheriff’s investigators are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing a 73-year-old woman from Hesperia, last seen in Pomona.

Hesperia sheriff’s officials reported that on Monday, Oct. 30, deputies responded to investigate a missing person in the 18000 block of Cherry Street.

Deputies learned that on Thursday, Oct. 26, Sherry Smith , 73, took a taxi from her Hesperia residence to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to visit a family member.

The hospital is located north of Interstate 10 and east of the Fairplex in the City of Pomona in Los Angeles County.

After her visit, Smith left the hospital on foot but never returned home to Hesperia, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies describe Smith as standing 5 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She commonly uses a walking cane and was last seen wearing a pink shirt.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators in locating Smith is urged to contact Detective Jacob Rollins of the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Police seek public’s help to find missing Hesperia woman