Police seek public’s help to find missing Macon woman and her 2-year-old daughter

Bibb County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday said they were searching for a Macon woman and her 2-year-old daughter who were last seen at about noon Monday.

Tamya De’Anna Alexander, 23, and her daughter, Serenity Williams, haven’t been heard from since they rode away from a house on Vining Circle, which loops east of Pio Nono Avenue just south of Mercer University Drive.

The pair were in a blue BMW when they left, according to a statement from sheriff’s officials, who said relatives were “concerned about the welfare” of the mother and child.

The relatives reported them missing on Tuesday.

There was no mention of whether the authorities suspect foul play.

Alexander, according to public records, has in the past lived in the Moreland Avenue area between Houston Avenue and Broadway on the city’s southeast side.