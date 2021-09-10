Police seek public help about Thursday night gun shots

Sep. 10—JANESVILLE — The Janesville Police Department is seeking public help identifying a whoever fired a gun Thursday night on the near west side.

Police responded to a shots fired complaint at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near North Washington Street and Laurel Avenue, police said in a news release.

Callers reported hearing three to five gun shots. No injuries or property damage was reported, according to the release.

Police found three shell casings. They received no report of injury and could find no signs of any object being struck, said Lt. Chad Pearson.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.