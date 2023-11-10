Police seek public help, vigilance after robberies in New Castle County bank parking lots

Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance after a string of armed robberies at banks in New Castle County.

The company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the unidentified suspects have been targeting people in the bank parking lots and urged people to be vigilant.

The suspects are believed to be driving a silver Honda Civic with the Pennsylvania license plate MHF6959. Anyone who sees the car should call 911, police said, and should not approach the vehicle.

⚠️Investigation Alert - New Castle County ⚠️

Detectives are investigating multiple armed robberies of individuals at New Castle County area banks. The suspects have targeted individuals in the bank's parking lot. The suspects are operating a silver Honda Civic bearing… pic.twitter.com/r7rmvzH6Ie — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) November 10, 2023

A state police spokesperson said the first robbery was attempted at the Wells Fargo on Concord Pike in Fairfax at 12:30 p.m., though nothing was actually stolen.

The second robbery occurred half an hour later at the TD Bank on Concord Pike in Talleyville, according to police, followed by a robbery at the Bank of America on Limestone Road in Stanton at 1:50 p.m. An "undisclosed amount of cash" was stolen at both of these banks, according to state police.

"We urge individuals coming and going from banks to be cautious and on the lookout for the suspect vehicle," a state police spokesperson said.

