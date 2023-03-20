Police seek public's assistance in solving 2022 Salisbury homicide

The Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a 2022 homicide in Wicomico County.

According to a March 20, 2023, news release, the victim, Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury was last seen alive on Feb. 25, 2022, and was reported missing to police the following day. Polk’s body was found on May 3, 2022, on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury.

Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene first. Maryland State Police homicide detectives then took over the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore positively identified the body discovered as Polk, Maryland State Police confirmed in the news release. An autopsy determined that Polk’s death was a homicide and the manner of death was by gunshot.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.

