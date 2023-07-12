Police seek public's help after 2 injured in Woodbridge shooting

Jul. 12—WOODBRIDGE — Two people were injured after a shooting in Woodbridge Monday evening, and investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Academy and Orange streets, near Woodbridge Elementary School, at about 10:52 p.m. that night.

Deputy Nick Goucher, spokesman for the department, said two victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

"The victims were extremely uncooperative," he said. "We have no suspect information at this time, and we encourage anyone to come forward if they know anything."

This was the first shooting in Woodbridge with injured victims in more than two years.

On April 1, 2021, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Triolo Street in Woodbridge shortly before midnight and found two injured 19-yea-old men.

A neighbor told the News-Sentinel at the time that two people were sitting in parked car, and the occupants of a passing vehicle opened fire.

Not only was the victims' vehicle struck, but several homes along Triolo Street were struck by the gunfire.

Hours after the shooting, deputies were able to locate the assailant, identified as 20-year-old Christopher Jacob Balaga.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about Monday night's shooting to call 209-468-4400. Reference case 23-11887 when calling.