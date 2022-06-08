Police seek public's help in Boynton Ave. homicide investigation

Jun. 8—PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police are seeking help from the community as they continue their investigation into an apparent homicide last weekend.

Police are asking if community members who reside in the region between Beekman Street, east to Lake Champlain and Boynton Avenue, south to the Saranac River, to contact them if they have any video footage that has captured images of any persons.

They are also asking people who may have found any suspicious foreign items on their property to notify them.

Police are focusing on the time frame of the evening of Friday, June 3, into the morning of Saturday, June 4.

The investigation began after Melissa Myers, 41, was found dead by a family member around 4 a.m. at her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. on June 4.

Police have not said what the cause of death was.

Anyone with any information can call the tip line at 518-312-8455 or email at Tips@plattsburghpd.com.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio