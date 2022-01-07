Police seek public's help in finding man accused of kidnapping children

Police are asking for help finding a man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend's two daughters, who later were found safe.

The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Devetrick Sanders, according to a release. He is wanted on charges of carjacking, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, false imprisonment and two counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. The department had a report around 2 p.m. of a possible kidnapping at the Sanctuary Apartments on Lakeside Drive. Sanders allegedly had gotten into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, and it turned violent, it reads.

"Sanders reportedly took both of her children, a 1-year-old and 2-year-old, both girls, forced them into her vehicle, then stole the victim’s vehicle with both children inside," it reads.

Detectives soon became involved, as did the FBI Task Force and Louisiana State Police. They found Sanders and the girls, but he abandoned them and fled before police arrived at the unknown location, according to the release.

The girls were not hurt and were reunited with their mother.

Anyone with information about Sanders is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416 or the department at 318-441-5099.

