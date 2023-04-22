Police seek public's help to identify woman found in Kalamazoo County

Michigan State Police are seeking identifying information on a woman found in rural Kalamazoo County on Thursday afternoon.

Hikers discovered the woman at the Al Sabo Land Preserve in Texas Township near Portage, police said.

Officials transported the woman to Bronson Hospital for further evaluation and care.

Michigan State Police are asking for help in identifying a Black woman, possibly in her 20s, who has been unable to communicate since being found. https://t.co/CyVtfvZZ1R — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) April 21, 2023

Police reported the woman is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and carried a garbage bag of clothes and no identification. Officers are unable to communicate with the woman and attempts to identify her through partner organizations were unsuccessful.

Police are investigating the woman's identity and seek assistance from the public. Those with any information can contact the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Woman found in Kalamazoo County, police seek identification help