Police seek public's help identifying suspect in killing of man on H-1 near Kapolei

Mar. 30—Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public's help in identifying a male wanted for the second-degree murder of a 50-year-old man on the H-1 freeway.

Police responded at about 3 a.m. March 7 to a call of a vehicle in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the freeway between the Kapolei and Kunia off-ramps.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the driver's seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim, identified as Gerald "Jerry " Waialae, had been involved in an altercation with a man who was driving a silver or gray colored four door vehicle. The male later fled the scene.

Police said the victim drove a short distance before he became unresponsive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to or via the P3 Tips app.