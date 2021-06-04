Police seek public's help locating Lompoc man riding motorcycle back from Fillmore

Jun. 4—A search is underway for a Lompoc man who went missing while riding his motorcycle home from Fillmore, according to sheriff's officials.

John Mario Fuegos, 50, reportedly left on a black 2003 Suzuki motorcycle from his Lompoc residence at about 11 p.m. May 24, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Fuegos' intended destination was Arizona, but he texted his family at about 3 a.m. on May 25 that he was in Fillmore and would be heading back home. His last text message was sent three hours later, at about 6 a.m., and he has not been heard from since, according to Zick.

Fuegos' wife initially reported him missing to the Lompoc Police Department on Friday, then contacted sheriff's dispatch on Tuesday to request that deputies check the highways for any sign of her husband or his motorcycle.

Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday searched along highways 1 and 101, while California Highway Patrol Air Support units searched the same area, but Fuegos was not located, according to Zick.

On Wednesday, after reviewing cellphone records, deputies searched the area of Toro Canyon and San Ysidro roads, and highways 101 and 192 on the ground, while CHP air units searched the same area, but Fuegos and his motorcycle were still not located.

Cellphone records indicated that he possibly spent several hours at the Jack in the Box restaurant on Citrus Drive in Ventura during the early morning hours of May 25, but detectives could not locate him on the restaurant's surveillance cameras, according to Zick.

Detectives are now reaching out to the public for assistance. Fuegos was last seen wearing motorcycle-type clothing and riding a black Suzuki motorcycle with a California license plate 22P6615.

Anyone with information on Fuegos and his possible whereabouts is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171, or online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.