Police seek public's help locating missing Saco woman

Sep. 23—Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Saco woman.

Andrea Ouellette, 41, has not been seen since Sept. 6, the Saco Police Department posted on Facebook.

Ouellette previously went missing for more than three weeks last month, from Aug. 8 through Aug. 29, before she was found in Manchester, New Hampshire. She was taken to Elliot Hospital, where her parents met with her.

Then, on Sept. 6, her parents learned she was no longer at the hospital. She has not been seen since, police said.

Ouellette does not have access to her vehicle and has not had contact with her family. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman at 207-284-4535.