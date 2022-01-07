Police seek public's help in locating Hagerstown woman missing since Tuesday

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find a missing Hagerstown woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday.

Police are looking for 49-year-old Julie Anne Kinna. She is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release.

Kinna is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Maryland registration 5DK9557, the release said.

Anyone with information on Kinna's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff's office at 240-313-2170.

