Police seek public's help in locating missing elderly Des Moines man who may be confused

Des Moines police are seeking the public's help in locating a 79-year-old man who may be confused.

Larry Freeborn Sr. was reported missing from his home at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the police's social media account. According to officials, Freeborn was driving a green 2007 Ford Focus with the license plate LHR 645.

79-yr-old Larry D. Freeborn, Sr. was reported missing from his east side home last night at 11pm. Detectives have learned that he was contacted in Maxwell, IA at 5pm, but has not been seen since. He has medical issues that bring on confusion.

Officials said Freeborn was seen in Melcher-Dallas, and was believed to have been heading to Carlisle.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

