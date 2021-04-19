Police seek public's help locating Manchester man missing after alleged social media threat

Apr. 19—Manchester police are asking for the public's help locating a city man missing since reports of an alleged social media threat involving the University of Maine began circulating over the weekend.

University of Maine police, along with Manchester, state and federal law enforcement agencies, are looking to track down Afshin Zarechian, 20, of Manchester.

It is unknown what Zarechian's connection to the university is or what was said in the social media threat. In an emergency alert sent out to students and staff, university police urged the community to "remain vigilant and aware of surroundings."

The UMaine baseball team postponed a double header against the University of Hartford over the weekend due to the ongoing investigation.

"To this point, the investigation has not identified any criminal conduct committed by Zarechian," Manchester police said in a news release. "At this time, the case is being treated as a missing person."

Manchester police said Zarechian may have been in North Conway and possibly Naples, Maine over the weekend.

Zarechian is described as standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds with dark hair, eyes and skin complexion. He was last seen driving a green 2011 BMW 3-series sedan with NH license plate RICCH, officials said.

Manchester police are asking the public to call them at 603-668-8711 and reference case #21-005141 if they see Zarechian or know of his whereabouts.