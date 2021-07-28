Police seek public's help with shooting investigation

Jul. 28—Gunfire erupted at an after-hours club early Saturday morning in the Arco community, leaving two people wounded and damaging at least one vehicle, Glynn County police said.

Police are asking the public for assistance in finding those responsible for the shootout, which occurred at around 2:23 a.m. outside the Anchor Social Club, 3928 Norwich St.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police Investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

"We need the community's help to identify any persons involved or additional witnesses," police said.

Police responding to reports of gunfire at the Anchor arrived to find "several vehicles fleeing the area at a high rate of speed," the report said.

A woman told one of the officers that her vehicle had been struck by bullets. Officers located several "spent shell casings" in the area.

As police were investigating at the scene, they learned that two people arrived with gunshot wounds at the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, the report said.

The victims, a 29-year-old and a 42-year-old, incurred non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the shootout at the Anchor, police said.

The Anchor is listed as a "party center," "dance and night club" and "party entertainment service" on Facebook. An online site lists its hours as 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., Thursdays through Saturdays.

One listed phone number belonged to a car sales company, a representative of which said The News was not the first to call seeking the Anchor. Another listed number was disconnected.