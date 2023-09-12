Police seek public's help to solve 2019 death case

Sep. 12—The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the driver in what they said is a fatal hit-and-run case from 2019.

Richard Shelton, 58, of Frederick, died on Dec. 18, 2019, after police responded to Hillcrest Drive for a report of a person who was injured.

At the time, police said they were investigating the case as a possible hit and run.

Police said in a press release on Tuesday that the suspected vehicle is a red or maroon late 2000s General Motors van, with potential damage to the front right quarter panel and/or the front passenger door.

The press release said officers have searched for information related to the incident, but are asking again for public assistance.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the key to solving this case and bringing closure to Mr. Shelton's family," the release said.

Police asked people who were in the area of Hillcrest Drive between 8:40 and 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2019, and might remember a detail helpful to the investigation to call Cpl. Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541 or Officer Andrew Coady at 240-549-4542.

People can receive cash rewards for submitting a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers, if it leads to an arrest or charges.