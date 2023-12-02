Police seek robbery suspect

Dec. 1—Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed the Circle K at 5634 Stine Road on Nov. 13.

The man entered the store at about 2 p.m., pointed a firearm at the cashier and demanded money, according to a news release Friday from the Bakersfield Police Department. It said he fled on foot after receiving the money.

The release described the robber as a Hispanic man in his 40s with a medium build wearing a black Philadelphia Eagles hoodie, a black mask with the word "field" in white lettering, dark blue jeans and black gloves. It said he had a black handgun and black, red and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective M. Hernandez at 661-326-3567, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.