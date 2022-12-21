Police seek robbery suspects

Dec. 20—The Palestine Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men suspected of robbing two gas stations in four days.

According to Chief Mark Harcrow, just after 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a reported aggravated robbery at the Mini Mart at 321 W. Palestine Avenue.

Harcrow said the clerk told officers that two black males, wearing dark clothing and masks, came into the Mini Mart carrying handguns and demanded money. The clerk told the officers the suspects took cash from the register, tobacco products and food and then left the store on foot.

Harcrow said his officers responded to another reported aggravated robbery just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Mr. D's, located at 3209 W. Oak.

The clerk at Mr. D's told officers that two black males, wearing black jackets and masks, entered the store with handguns and demanded money. The clerk told officers the suspects removed cash from the registers and ran toward West Point Tap.

Anyone with information can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at 903-729-8477.