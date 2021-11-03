Police seek second man in road rage shooting

Nov. 3—DANVILLE — Police are seeking a second driver in a road rage incident that culminated with shots being fired between the participants.

One of those participants, Dornell D. Bibbs, 41, of Danville, was arrested after a pursuit, according to Deputy Chief Josh Webb.

Around 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, Danville Police responded to the area of the 100 block of West Harrison in reference to a report of shots fired. Witnesses had called 911 and stated that two men were in the street shooting at each other and both suspects got into vehicles and were fleeing the scene.

The vehicles were described as a dark colored Pontiac Grand Am and a Maroon-colored GMC Envoy.

While responding to the scene, officers observed a Maroon GMC Envoy at the corner of Bowman and Seminary and the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle for follow-up investigation. The driver of the GMC Envoy refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began and continued to the area of the 1500 block of East English.

There, the driver got out of the vehicle and started to run eastbound away from the officers. The officers engaged the suspect in a foot pursuit and the suspect ran into the front door of a residence in the 1500 block of East English. Officers then observed the suspect immediately exit out of the garage door of the residence and officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Bibbs. The officers spoke to the homeowners of the residence and they advised they did know Bibbs, but they were unaware he was running from the police until after he entered the residence.

Officers searched the area in the garage where Bibbs had exited and located a loaded handgun with the serial numbers scratched off.

Officers continued the investigation and learned that Bibbs was involved in a road rage incident with another man and they both got out of their vehicles and argued in the roadway. During the argument shots were fired from both Bibbs and the driver of the Pontiac Grand Am. Bibbs was taken into custody on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Bibbs is currently in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment and the official filing of formal charges in Vermilion County court. Danville Police are still attempting to identify and locate the driver of the Pontiac Grand AM who was described as a male black wearing dark clothing and last seen driving southbound on Franklin away from the scene.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.