Police seek second person wanted in shooting death of Bronx NYCHA employee

Police on Monday released video of a second gunman wanted in the shooting death of a NYCHA maintenance worker killed on his lunch break.

Nelson Mattocks , 49, was in a park behind the St. Mary’s Park Houses on E. 156th St. near Jackson Ave. in Longwood on Aug. 19 when two suspects on a scooter zipped by and sprayed the sidewalk with bullets, police said.

Mattocks, of Astoria, Queens, was shot in the face. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he died.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Aug. 25 for his part in the shooting, police said.

He was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. His name was not released due to his age.

Police are still searching for the second person and released video Monday asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.