Police seek shooter after Millville man is slain in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP. – Police are investigating the slaying of a Cumberland County man here.

Tarik Green, 28, of Millville was shot around 3:05 a.m. on the 800 block of North Black Horse Pike in the Glendora section, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responding to a 911 call took Green to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-575-6069 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Joseph Eden at 609-917-0648.

