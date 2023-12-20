Someone was shot in a road rage incident on I-85, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Dec. 15 at around 7 p.m. after someone came to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to a police press release.

The person told police that an unknown suspect and the two victims, who were under the age of 18, "were engaged in a road rage incident," according to the press release.

The shooter pulled their vehicle next to the victim's vehicle while driving north on I-85 near exit 22. The person then pointed a red laser into the passenger area of the other vehicle, those in the vehicle heard a loud noise, and the driver's side window shattered. A bullet passed through the driver's hair and struck the passenger on the left shoulder. The two then drove to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Lowell Police Department at 704-824-8540.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police seek shooter in suspected road rage incident on I-85