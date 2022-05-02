Police seek shooting suspect

May 2—LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police Department responded to a shooting on Kingsdale Street Sunday afternoon, which led to an arrest.

According to a release from LPD Lt. Jeremy White, officers responded to 511 Kingsdale St. in response to shooting into a non-occupied vehicle and an occupied dwelling.

White said one adult was inside the home at the time of the shooting. The investigation revealed that 19-year-old Nahquaris Jones of 9381 Malloy Avenue in Laurel Hill and 21-year-old Dashawn Graham of 411 Beta Street were at the residence on Kingsdale Street and there was an altercation.

LPD said, Jones got into a fight with 18-year-old Travion Collins then Jones and Graham then got into a silver-colored Honda Accord and Graham then began firing a handgun toward Collins.

Shots struck the car and house and then fled the area. Officers located and stopped the vehicle on Somoa Street. Both Jones and Graham fled on foot. Graham was apprehended. Jones evaded arrest.

Both Graham and Jones face charges of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of felony conspiracy, discharge a weapon into an occupied dwelling, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm in the city.

Graham was jailed under a $1.25 million bond.

Jones is still at large. Police are asking that anyone with information about Jones's whereabouts contact Laurinburg Police or Scotland County Crimestoppers.

LPD can be reached at (910) 291-1752.

Scotland County Crimestoppers can be reached by visiting the website at P3 website at www. p3tips.com or the Scotland Crimestoppers website at www.scotlandcountycs.com. To call in and leave a tip contact the tip line at 910-266-8146.