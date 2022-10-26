Police seek shooting suspect

Oct. 26—VALDOSTA — Police want the public's help in finding a suspect in an October shooting.

Warrants have been issued for Lawrence Lee Williams, 28, of Valdosta on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Williams' location is not known; police said he is armed and dangerous and anyone who knows where he is should call 911.

At 12:51 a.m., Oct. 4, police headed to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old man arrived at South Georgia Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to a previous police statement.

An investigation showed the man was near the roadway when a known subject shot him, police said.

Police said the case looks like an isolated incident.

