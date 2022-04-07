Police seek info. on Sunday shooting incident

Apr. 7—GOSHEN — Goshen police are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting incident that occurred Sunday evening.

According to a Goshen Police Department report issued Monday morning, officers were dispatched to Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., at 9:35 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon arrival, police reported that the man, whose identity has not been released, stated that he did not recall how the shooting occurred.

In a follow-up conversation regarding the case Wednesday afternoon, GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover noted that the department is currently seeking information from the public regarding the events that led up to Sunday's shooting.

"The victim is a 21-year-old male of Goshen," Hoover said of the gunshot victim. "He stated he could not remember anything about the shooting, including where he was at or who shot him. We would welcome any information the public has about the situation."

No further information regarding the incident was provided by the department, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting incident is asked to contact the Goshen Police Department either by phone at 574-533-8661, or via email at police@goshencity.com.