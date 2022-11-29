Police seek suspect in armed bank robbery

Nov. 29—Corsicana police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday morning at Chase Bank.

According to a press release by Chief of Police Robert Johnson, multiple officers responded around 9 a.m. to the bank at 101 N. Beaton Street. The suspect was described as a black man, approximately five feet five inches to five feet 10 inches tall. He entered the bank wearing a stocking cap, white "Covid" mask, long sleeve black shirt and blue pants.

A Chase Bank employee said the suspect handed the teller a note which contained specific instructions and slightly raised his shirt to reveal a pistol which was tucked into his waistband. The teller complied with the suspect's instructions quickly left the bank through the east exit where the rear parking area was located.

A witness who was arriving as the suspect was leaving said they saw the man run across East Collin Street and enter an older model, dark green or possibly blue, Chevrolet, extended cab pickup truck. The direction of travel at that point is unknown.

CPD is working closely with the FBI, following up all available leads. They also ask that downtown businesses check their surveillance cameras from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. for any vehicle that resembles the one described above. If you have information regarding this robbery, please contact the Corsicana Police Department.